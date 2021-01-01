The durable and timeless overall is the bedrock of M.C.Overalls and built to resist. Drawn from the MC archives, this is a very comfortable fit which can be worn in multiple ways for every occassion, whether it be dressed up or down. Features include; a double ended metal zip fastening, front side pockets with press button fastenings and tonal embroidery under the breast pocket. Double ended metal zip fastening at front Front side welt pockets with branded press fastenings Branded embroidery below top front pocket Branded stud fastening at top pocket flap Branded stud fastening at cuffs and rivet detail at sleeve Double back patch pocket 100% Cotton Cold hand-wash inside out Cold machine wash inside out on a gentle cycle Women's Non-Toxic Dyes White Cotton Denim Collared Zip Overall XXL M.C.Overalls