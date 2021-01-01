This classic blouse is ideal for summer parties, it's wonderfully light and the front buttons make it easy to adjust your neckline. Pair this with skinny trousers and trainers for a relaxed look. Elasticated cuffs, pleated front, matching fabric belt and puffed shoulders. COLOUR: Light Blue Denim COMPOSITION: 100% Cotton Machine wash cold Hand wash recommended Wash with like colours to avoid colour transfer Press on reverse side Iron on low heat Allow 5% shrinkage Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Blue Cotton Belted Denim Blouse In Medium PAISIE