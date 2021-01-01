From reflexone
Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Black Cotton B-Confident Recycled Material Sports Vest XXL Reflexone
Reflexone's luxury vest with a new contour fit in classic Black. Sculpts and shapes the body with smart seaming and breathable mesh. Made from recycled post-consumer certified plastic fibre. Mainly plastic bottle yarn from certified manufacturers, with fair trading conditions and sustainable opportunities ensured in all stages of production. The sustainable Polyamide fabric has the feel of soft cotton, yet unlike cotton, it is waterproof and breathable, helping your body maintain a comfortable temperature and wick away moisture. Care Wash me at 30° Air dry only, just lay me flat! (tumble drying creates 75% of the carbon footprint of a garment. Let's look after our planet) Turn the fabric inside out. Use an iron preheated to a low heat setting to remove any wrinkles. Materials 80% recycled polyamide 20% Lycra/ elastane. 5% of Reflexone profits go to the The Bee Foundation - Brain Aneurysm Research.