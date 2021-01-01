All of our designs are lovingly hand drawn in house by our designer and then bought to life by our highly skilled craftsmen. These handcrafted brooches are delicately hand embroidered using beautiful metallic threads and the highest quality of individual sequins, beads & crystals creating a 3D finish. An absolute compelling attention to detail Teamed with our Classic Laines Slippers WIPE CLEAN ONLY DO NOT TUMBLE DRY PLEASE HANDLE BROOCH WITH CARE Women's Non-Toxic Dyes Yellow/Orange Classic Laines Lemon Slippers With Gin & Juice Brooches Shoes Medium LAINES LONDON