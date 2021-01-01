Limoges Jewelry Women's Necklaces Silver - Sterling Silver Personalized Name Interlocking Hearts Pendant Necklace

Sterling Silver Personalized Name Interlocking Hearts Pendant Necklace. Spread the love when you accessorize with this stunning sterling silver necklace adorned with interlocking pendants that can be engraved with a name or words of your choice. Full graphic text: (personalized text).Chain: 18'' L with 2'' extenderPendant: 24.4 mm W x 16.5 mm HSpring ring claspSterling silverImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.