Sapanyu Women's Necklaces Sterling - Sterling Silver Grandma Inspiration Necklace

Sterling Silver Grandma Inspiration Necklace. A dainty sterling silver heart pendant complements the essential everyday design of this necklace. Full graphic text (card): Grandma the world wouldn't shine so bright without the love of my grandmother. you're so special to me and so loved. thank you grandma for always being there for me. wear this treasure as a reminder of how much you are loved Sapanyu Handmade Jewelry Sterling SilverChain: 18'' L with 2'' extenderPendant: 0.25'' W x 0.5'' LSpring ring claspSterling silverImported