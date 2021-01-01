From guinea
Women's Natural Silk Ruffle Top - Oyster Guinea
This beautiful semi-sheer ruffle top is perfect for dressing up a more casual look. In a soft, delicately draping silk blend fabric, the top is fully lined, with floaty, sheer long sleeves and a cascade of ruffles at the front. Pair with skinny leather jeans and our Motcomb Black Velvet Coat for city styling, or one of our Kensington tweed blazers for a smart country look. The soft cream of the oyster shade works perfectly as an elevated wardrobe classic, with luxurious frills and ruffles bringing extra glamour to a timeless style. Fit With a stretch jersey back and lining for an adaptable fit, the Silk Ruffle Top is available in ONE SIZE, to fit UK sizes 6 - 16. The Silk Ruffle Top is made from a semi - sheer silk and viscose blend, of 30% silk and 70% viscose. The back and lining are 95% viscose and 5% elastane for added stretch and a beautiful fit. Hand wash only, in water up to 30 degrees. Disclaimer Hand wash only, in water up to 30 degrees.