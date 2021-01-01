From ethereal london
Women's Natural Silk Ophelia Print Satin Knee Dress XL Ethereal London
Meet the Ophelia printed dress A versatile stretch silk dress that will take you anywhere with its fitted bodice, soft peplum detail at the waist and triple layered hem. The triple layered hem sweeps the calf creating an elegant knee length dress for all occasions with great coverage for the arms with its long fluted cuff sleeve. The style has a soft sheered waist detail to cinch you in and a hidden side zip fastening to ensure the perfect fit, all finished with a fine belt detail with metal tassel. The neckline can be worn fastened with the tassel trim ties or left open to create a soft v neck. The stunning print is inspired by English gardens with a soft pink background and contrasting blooms it creates a statement for an event or will be a season-less staple to your wardrobe. Composition Shell: 58% Silk, 36% Rayon, 6% Lycra Lining: 100% Polyester Trim: Metal Wash Care Dry clean only Dress Length 110cm Women's Natural Silk Ophelia Print Satin Knee Dress XL Ethereal London