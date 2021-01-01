From adelante shoe co
Women's Natural Leather The Mérida - Mahogany Shoes 4.5 UK Adelante Shoe Co
You don't have to choose between function and form. With flexible side panels, a heel built for walking, and an easy slip-on pull tab, our women's Chelsea boot is as comfy as it gets. Contrast stitching and a graceful slope make the Merida easy to dress up or dress down. Features. Made-to-order for any length and width. Customizable design. Goodyear welted & fully resoleable. High density memory foam insoles provide all-day comfort. Stacked leather heel. Proudly handcrafted by a skilled Guatemalan craftsman, introduced at purchase. Craftsman paid over the Living Well Line. Materials. Upper: Full-grain (caramel, desert, denim blue, pomegranate) or Nubuck (black, mahogany) leather. Lining: Calf skin. Midsoles: Vegetable tanned leather. Outsoles: Vegetable tanned leather with rubber sole protector (you can request all-leather soles in the 'special instructions for your craftsman' box at checkout).