Designed to dress up or down, the Lilla has a chic, tab detail and a low, balanced heel that adds the right amount of height. Smooth leather gives this sophisticated shape a dress up or dress down wearability, and the just-pointy-enough toe leaves enough room for your toes. A unique combination of deep tan, just a touch of snake, and white makes a bold statement. Smooth Italian nappa leather Padded leather insole. Leather lining and outsole Tab detail in snake and white leather with black painted edging Handmade in Italy Women's Natural Leather Lilla Tab Detail Flat - Cocoa Shoes 3 UK Bells & Becks