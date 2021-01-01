Meet the Classic One. They're simple, clean, elegant, and still know how to have fun. They have a standing karaoke date with Marie Kondo. Their tamagotchi is alive and well. They make a mean charcuterie board and probably speak French. You'll dream of waltzing down 5th Avenue with a pain au chocolat. Likes: the artwork of Henri Matisse, clean sheets, chocolate chip cookies with sea salt, old movies, soft pretzels Dislikes: people who cheat at board games, light-up sneakers, kale Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Hang dry or tumble dry low. Women's Natural Fibres White The Classic One Medium West of Breakfast