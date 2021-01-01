From extraaf
Women's Natural Fibres Orange Talia Dress XL ExtraAF
Advertisement
Tangerine queen. This is an orange shirt dress - with a beautiful jacquard tangerine on it, of course. It sits just under the knee. Fluted cuffs on long sleeves, plus a button front and collar, give you all the hallmarks of stand-out smarts. And 100% viscose means zero eco-guilt. And guess what? Matching top, matching skirt. Wash this orange midi with similar colours. Iron whilst damp. Dry it flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry it. Promise? Sustainable? It sure is. Your tangerine shirt dress is 100% viscose - a plant-based fibre, made from bamboo pulp. Tangerine-orange shirt dress Jacquard tangerines Flared cuffs on long sleeves Sits just under the knee Button-up front 100% viscose - for the planet Made in Europe Women's Natural Fibres Orange Talia Dress XL ExtraAF