Fall in love with feminine detailing that promises to show off your finest features. The Sunrise Dress in Pink features a princess style cut. Thin adjustable straps, fitted bust, and a high tapered sheered waist falling to a slightly flared skirt that sits above the ankles. Flattering to all shapes. go up a size if you would like a looser fit! AVAILABLE NOW! Easy to style pair with sneakers for a casual look, with a vintage t-shirt underneath or our linen printed blazer. A versatile dress that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and mood. Pink fitting bust Singlet style Flowing maxi length skirt Machine wash on gentle Hang dry out of sunlight Cold hand wash separately or cold delicate machine Do not tumble dry. Women's Natural Fibres Pink Linen The Sunrise Elastic Dress XS STATE OF GEORGIA