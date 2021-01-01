The Como white top is crafted from breezy linen that's soft to the touch, comfortable to wear and endlessly versatile. It's made with a simple scoop neck and thin straps. The embroidered design o f the fabric elevates it and make it a little extra special. Style with jeans, skirts, cargo trousers on its own or under a blazer for a more polished look. Embroidered fabric. Scoop neckline. Relaxed fit. Thin straps. Unlined. Styled with the Ibiza trousers and the Provance skirt Composition: 100% linen Care: Machine washable, Hand wash Women's Natural Fibres White Linen Como Embroidered Camisole With Scoop Neckline Large Truly Linen