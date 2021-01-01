Made from EcoVero viscose and cut on the bias Lily skims the body to create a luxurious silhouette. A nod to the 90s, the Lily dress features a soft v neckline, adjustable delicate straps and a midi length. The beauty is in the simplicity of this modern classic. Our fabrics are made using sustainably sourced viscose. Outer - 100% EcoVero viscose satin. Lining - Fully lined in 79% Ecovero viscose, 21% bamboo. Dry clean only MADE IN LONDON Women's Natural Fibres Grey Fabric Lily Slip Dress XL Nola London