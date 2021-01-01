Advertisement
Smockery. This is a turquoise strappy top with a fully smocked bodice. She's hip-length and cinched at the waist with a frill, so great with high-waisters. This level of shirring is pretty hard to do (especially when it's so comfy and flattens your belly) but this top has it down to a T. Wide straps mean it can easily be worn with whatever bra. Love the fabric? Check out the Jade dress and Capri trousers. Wash this turquoise top with similar colours. Cool iron on reverse. Dry it flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry it. Promise? Sustainable? You betcha. Your turquoise frill top is 80`% recycled polyester and 20% viscose - a plant-based fibre, made from bamboo pulp. We used pre-existing fabric to avoid unnecessary, excess production - and then dyed it our own shade of Amalfi blue. Made in Europe. Turquoise check frill top Fully smocked bodice - hides bellies, shows off waists Hip-length Wide straps - you CAN wear a bra 20% bamboo viscose and recycled polyester - for the planet Made in Europe Women's Natural Fibres Green Fabric Christina XS ExtraAF