Women's Natural Fibres Navy Blue Fabric Aria Short Pyjama In Medium Made Wright London
Our Aria pyjamas are designed for everyday luxury whilst giving you the best nights sleep possible. Made from a Bamboo Viscose, which not only makes them sustainable, but also designed to keep you cool in the Summer and warm in Winter. The relaxed yet tailored fit, along with the soft fabric, will make you cosy, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. "I wore my pyjamas last night and I adore them! They're so comfortable and look great" SARAH, LONDON Super soft bamboo viscose fabric Designed to keep you cool in the Summer, and warm in the Winter Sustainably sourced fabric Also available in Black and White, or try our Isla short version as an alternative 95% Viscose / 5% Spandex Easy care - 30 degree wash, no need to tumble dry and cool iron or hang dry