This dress is one of Georgia's favourite and comes in two lengths midi and mini. Cut from a 100% cotton with slight natural wrinkle in it, it's great for packing in your bag for the summer vacay. With a beautiful charcoal button detail and billowing big sleeve Jaime is simply stylish and won't let you down. Pair her with a cute heel or a statement sneaker for super cool look. The mini sits just above your knee. A crisp Ghost White 100% cotton take your own size button up detail billowing sleeve gathers and beautiful pleated details Machine washable. Women's Natural Fibres White Cotton The Jaime Mini Dress In XL STATE OF GEORGIA