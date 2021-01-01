FILIZ urban jacket is inspired by the late 70's Fashion with a touch of biker elements. It's made from mid-weight cotton-corduroy with a pointed collar and flapped pockets at the chest. Cut to a cropped fit with a hidden button tape, two cuff belts and a waist buckled belt. Fully embrace the playfully saturated hue by teaming it with a colorful striped blouse and color-matching trousers to add a touch of retro-inflected theme. 100% Cotton Machine wash, warm Do not bleach Iron, medium Dry clean possible Women's Natural Fibres Red Cotton The Filiz Corduroy Bikerjacket In XXS IMAIMA