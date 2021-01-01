Farrow Linen Peplum Top is made from a blend of lightweight linen and cotton for comfort. Designed in a burnt orange hue, it has classic peplum silhouette, with added drawstring at waist that makes it feel effortlessly cool. Wear it with everything from the matching shorts to jeans. Lukewarm or cold water. Handwash or gentle machine wash in netting bag. Wash separately. Hang dry, press/steam iron inside out to retain colour. Hang dry. Women's Natural Fibres Orange Cotton Farrow Linen Layered Peplum Top Medium SALIENT LABEL