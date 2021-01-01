From koraru
Women's Natural Fabric Nikko Scrunch Bottom Mosaico Large Koraru
With their high rise and scrunchy sides, our Nikko bottom is flattering without sacrificing comfort. It can be paired with the matching top for a classic look, or with any other top from our collection. Fabric composition: 78% Econyl® Regenerated Nylon ( PA ) 22% Elastane ( EA ) Hand wash at 40°C Lay flat to dry Do not tumble dry Maximum ironing temp is 110°C (230°F) High rise Medium back coverage Doubled for sheer protection Fabric Features Recycled yarn Ultrachlorine resistant Resistant to sun cream and oil UV protection Shape retention Soft Pilling resistant Extra comfort Perfect fit Excellent coverage Women's Natural Fabric Nikko Scrunch Bottom Mosaico Large Koraru