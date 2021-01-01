From hanes
Hanes Women's Nano-T V-Neck T-Shirt
The Hanes Women's Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt offers a comfortable wardrobe staple that is designed to flatter any body type. It's made with a lightweight, soft cotton blend that showcases a vibrant color and can be paired with almost any bottom. This lightweight v-neck t-shirt has been preshrunk, so its fit will remain true to shape. It has a contoured silhouette that provides an ideal, feminine fit and has an elongated hemline that falls below the waistline for a slimming effect. This short sleeve women's t-shirt has a double-needle sleeve and bottom hem to provide a long-lasting durability wash after wash. It features a stretchable comfort that works well for lounging, working or exercising. The Hanes Women's Short Sleeve V Neck T-Shirt will soon be a go-to essential for daily wear.