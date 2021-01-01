From latino husband latina wife, hispanic marriage joke

Womens My Wife Is a Latina - Funny Husband, Marriage, Wedding Joke V-Neck T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Perfect design for any husband, lesbian wife, brother, sister, friend whose spouse is from or lives in Latin America. Created for anyone with a great sense of humor who has a happy or a dysfunctional, stressful, drama filled marriage and relationship "You Can't Scare Me, My Wife Is a Latina" is perfect for a birthday, wedding anniversary or as a fun surprise. Latino marriage joke: woman says to her husband while doing it: "Please say dirty things to me!" Man replies "Bath, Kitchen, Living room!" Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com