Womens My Granddaughter Has Your Back - Military Armed Forces V-Neck T-Shirt

These military grandchildren related designs tell people your pride with having a grandkid who is serving in a branch of the armed services. Whatever the branch, she is defending the hard earned rights of every citizen of the United States. Grandparents will be proud to wear this patriotic granddaughter design. Great gift for grandmothers and grandfathers with a female grandchild on active duty. For more armed services ladies click Women In The Military We Love above title. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem