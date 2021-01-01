Womens My Cousin Wears Combat Boots and Dog Tags Proud Family V-Neck T-Shirt

Are you a proud Family of a brave soldier Cousin? Get yourself this vintage military tee design to show your love for your Cousin on veterans day or birthday. Featuring combat boots and Dog Tags with nice-looking distressed USA Flag. CLICK ON BRAND NAME: "Family Matching Combat Boots and Dog Tags Design" to get more family matching military tee. Perfect gift for those who are Family of a soldier on special days such as veterans day, birthday, 4th of July, Christmas or New Year. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem