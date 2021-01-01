Womens My Broom Broke So Now I Ride An Ambulance V-Neck T-Shirt

My Broom Broke So I Became A Ambulance - EMT Halloween Design. Funny paramedic ghost Gift. Great for paramedics, EMTs, and first responders.Get a laugh from your patients this Halloween with this cute Halloween nurse ghost Gift. Great for Halloween Tee my broom broke so now i drive a ambulance - Halloween Gift costume for nurses, doctors, paramedics and EMT who loves Halloween puns and memes. Great for trick or treating, October birthdays, Halloween office parties and medical staff. Halloween Party Gifts Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem