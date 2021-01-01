Lane Bryant Women's Multi-Way Strappy Underwire Swim Bikini Top 44DDD New Navy

Advertisement
Available in Plus Size. A swim bikini top with multi-way straps (i.e, convertible, adjustable and removable!) and a cutout strappy detail between the cups. Built-in underwire bra. Coverage & Lining: Medium coverage Lightly lined Underwire support for a natural lift Straps & Hooks: Convertible, adjustable straps Hidden interior hook-and-eye closure for a perfect fit Fabric & Details: Eco-Friendly Collection. Created with super-soft REPREVE fiber made from recycled plastic bottles. Each bikini top contains 83% recycled plastic, or 6 recycled plastic bottles. Multi-way straps Cutout strappy detail between the cups Item Number #366521, Imported Plus Size Swimwear, Cacique Intimates