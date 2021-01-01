From muck boots
Women's Muck Boots Muckster II Mid Pull On Waterproof Boot
Your love for gardening can now extend through the seasons with the Muck Boots Muckster II Mid Pull On Waterproof Boot. This pull-on boot features a high-grade rubber upper and 4mm NEOPRENE bootie material to deliver waterproof protection. The women's-specific last conforms to the contours of your feet, and a breathable Airmesh™ lining makes it a great choice for gardening and other outdoor activities. Features and Benefits Part of the Muckster II Collection 100% waterproof 4mm NEOPRENE bootie material Pull tab Breathable Airmesh™ lining in footbed Roll-down upper Breathe-O-Prene insole Moisture-wicking Self-cleaning rubber outsole