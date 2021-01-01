Womens Monarch Whisperer Butterfly Entomologist Butterflies V-Neck T-Shirt

You love bugs, love insects, or are an entomology teacher, student, or anyone with a butterfly collection. Great for kids who collect bugs and insects as well as adults who pin butterflies or have an insect collection. Save the monarchs! Are you an entomologist, love entomology, or just love butterflies? This monach whisperer t shirt makes a great gift idea for monach butterfly lovers. This cute monach butterfly t shirt is great for men, women, children. Great as a birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem