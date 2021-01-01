Jessica Simpson Women's Misses Ryland High Rise Pull On Knit Jogger, Giant Cheetah Print, Small

STYLE - Cozy high waist knit jogger with pull on elastic waistband, functional patch pockets and wide band hem on a taper leg relaxed fit body. VERSATILITY - Pairs great with any top from fashionable to novelty tees and any footwear from heels to your favorit flats. (MATCHING TOP search "Lisa knit Top" sold separately) LENGTH - This cute jogger pant has a 27 3/4 inch inseam with a 5 5/8 inch relaxed leg opening Jessica’s philosophy is that all body types need to be celebrated without sacrificing comfort or style.