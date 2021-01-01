From tribal

Tribal Women's Misses Petite Size Flatten It Comfort Waist Soft Twill Straight Leg Pant, Navy, 4P

$54.11
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Five-pocket straight-cut jeans Leg style: Ankle Rise style: High Rise Weave type: Woven

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com