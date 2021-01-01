From likely
LIKELY Women's Mini Driggs Dress, White, 0
Advertisement
With Likely, you're most #Likelyto win best dressed, nail the group-shot, dance all night, and then do it all again next weekend. We're your partner-in-crime for any and every occasion. From form-fitting and flowy dresses we've got you (and your wallet!) covered so you never have to worry about what you'll wear to your next RSVP. Likely's coveted fabric- Favorite Stretch fits to perfection everytime always slimming and hugging your body in all the right places. Weave type: Woven LIKELY Women's Mini Driggs Dress