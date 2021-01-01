The ravishing design of this dress is due to the strong combination between the tiered skirt and the ruffles covered top. The tridimensionality of the upper ruffles is the main factor for this dresses twirl-ability. Also, there is a romantic touch created by the strings shown on the neckline area which are a gentle recall to corsage. Composition: 100% cloth. Maintenance: Professional cleaning is recommended. The model has a height of 176 and wears the size S. Women's White Mini Dress With Ruffles & Details On The Neckline Area Medium BLUZAT