From universal thread
Women's Mini A-Line Skirt - Universal Thread Gray Floral L
Dress up for any casual outing in chic style with this Floral Print Mini A-Line Skirt from Universal Thread™. This floral print skirt features a flared A-line shape with ruffle tiered detailing to add some movement and a feminine feel to your look. The mini skirt made from breathable fabric is comfortable to wear, and it pulls on with a full-elastic waistband to create a perfectly secure fit. Plus, the side inner pockets add functional flair. Tuck in a plain tee, printed blouse or a cami for versatile dressing. Color: Gray Floral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.