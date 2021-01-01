Women's 2XU Mid-Rise Compression Tight

Advertisement
The Mid Rise Compression Tights features a power comfort waistband for a streamlined fit. This tight is versatile and is suitable for any activity - ideal for both low and high impact training and competition. Features and Benefits Compressed support to abductor, glutes, quads, and calf muscles Graduated compression for improved blood circulation Power comfort wide waistband Flatlock seams reduce chafing Moisture wicking fabrics keep you dry Anti-bacterial properties to reduce and manage odors UPF 50+ sun protection