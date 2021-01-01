From nautica
Nautica Women's Micro Fiber Parka Anorak with Hood, Rosesmoke, s
PARKA JACKET: Standard length zip front parka jacket with a Sherpa lined collar, removable faux fur hood, and adjustable cinched waist for a warm and flattering look. Equipped with two zipper pocket at the chest and two hand warming zipper pockets at the waist. COMPOSITION: Made from our soft microfiber fabric shell and synthetic fill, this coat will keep you warm without sacrificing style. Machine Wash. VERSATILE: Wear this coat from mid fall through winter. Detachable faux fur trim gives you style options. Great for walks, outdoor meetups, and daily commutes. DESIGNED TO LAST: Attention to detail and high quality materials set Nautica clothing above the rest. This durable coat will be your next closet essential for seasons to come. NAUTICA: A leading global lifestyle brand founded in 1983, well-known for their classic American sportswear. Inspired by the word “nautical”, Nautica’s clothing truly embraces the joy of the water with multiple styles, prints & colors.