Padded-plunge, longline bra in sophisticated dusted lavender tones. With an abundance of dusted lavender tones, Vintage Doll is an artful combination of fabrics, with sheer transparencies alongside opaque mesh and lace. The vintage styling, for which Tallulah Love is known and loved, is at its best in this sophisticated padded-plunge, longline bra with molded cups. It features metallic branded accents, pearlised satin and wide, satin straps for that touch of glamour. The wide elastic underband makes it comfortable and flattering, as it accentuates the narrowing of your waistline. Stretch Satin: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane. Spot Mesh: 83% Polyamide, 17% Elastane, Trim Lace 89% Polyamide, 11% Elastane Handwash Only Women's Metallic Fabric Vintage Doll Bra 34B Tallulah Love