Womens Memorial Gift For The Loss Of A Beloved Shih Tzu V-Neck T-Shirt

With the sympathy saying "No Longer By My Side But Forever In My Heart" dog owners can express their grief and love for their deceased Shih Tzu Chinese Lion Dog. Also a keepsake gift for a friend who has experienced the severe loss of his dog partner. You've suffered the loss of a beloved dog friend? Then grieving is very important, even if the path is difficult. Your faithful partner remains forever in your heart. Sympathy present for dog owners whose friends are now crossing the Rainbow Bridge. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem