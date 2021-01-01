Womens Memento Mori Memento Vivere Amor Fati Carpe Diem Stoicism V-Neck T-Shirt

Do you have a friend who likes Stoicism or stoic philosophy? This design is perfect for all people who live by the stoic virtues. Design Features Latin phrases Memento Mori, Memento Vivere, Amor Fati, Carpe Diem, and Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. This design is a perfect present for people who need to motivate themselves by remembering that we are just mortal beings. Makes a perfect gift for all stoics, those who love philosophy, history, latin, Roman Empire, Greek history, motivational quotes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem