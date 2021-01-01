rag & bone Women's Melody Silk Blend Mini Dress - Neon Pnk - Size XS

Swing-fit mini dress with a refined keyhole tie-neck and lined with a classic slip. Tie keyhole neckline Long blouson sleeves Lined with slip Silk/cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 36.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aest. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. rag & bone. Color: Neon Pnk. Size: XS.