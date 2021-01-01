From frye
Frye Women's Melanie Slip On Sneaker, Sunset Orange, 9.5 M US
For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. FRYE captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream Style AND DESIGN: The simplicity of a ballet flat with the comfort of a sneaker, the Melanie is a FRYE customer favorite for a reason. Slip on design for easy wear and beautifully crafted in a variety of leathers and colors Comfort: padded leather foot bed, and an elastic gore trim that hugs your feet while you're on the move Perfect FIT: Medium width and true to size