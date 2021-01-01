Frye Women's Melanie Emboss Sneaker, Silver Diamond, 5.5 M US

For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. Frye captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream. STYLE AND DESIGN: The simplicity of a ballet flat with the comfort of a sneaker, the Melanie is a Frye customer favorite for a reason. Slip on design for easy wear and beautifully crafted in a variety of leathers and colors. COMFORT: Padded leather foot bed, and an elastic gore trim that hugs your feet while you're on the move. PERFECT FIT: Medium width and true to size