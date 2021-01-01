Womens Megan Fox Plus Satin Oversized Blazer Shirt - Pink - 16 - This product is part of the boohoo x Megan Fox collectionA representation of female sensuality, the collection has been created to make you look and feel like your best self. Designed to empower and inspire, the collection features luxe dresses, iconic two piece sets, timeless suits and statement outerwear. With new-season silhouettes and a rich color palette of bold reds and classic monochromes, these are pieces designed to be noticed.Style: ShirtFabric: SatinLength: RegularSleeve Length: Long Sleeve