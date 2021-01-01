From skechers
Women's Skechers Meditation Evening Dew Slingback Sandal
Throw your style for a loop with sparkling detail and comfort in the Skechers Meditation Evening Dew sandal. Smooth nubuck-textured synthetic upper in a slingback fashion thong sandal design with stretchable straps, rhinestone accents and YOGA FOAM® footbed. Features and Benefits Thong sandal front straps with looped curving detail Panels with glittering mini rhinestone design Rhinestone detail with row-set borders and rectangular detail Heel sling strap with stretchable design for comfort Side support strap panels Soft synthetic toe post Soft fabric strap lining YOGA FOAM® cushioned comfort footbed Lightweight flexible midsole Flexible traction outsole