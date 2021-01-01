Bella Flore Women's Maxi Dresses RED - Red & Cream Geometric Square Sleeveless Maxi Dress - Women

Red & Cream Geometric Square Sleeveless Maxi Dress - Women. Breeze through afternoons in laid-back style when you don this maxi dress flaunting a shoulder-baring design and stretch-enhanced fabric for all-day comfort.Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 54" long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials