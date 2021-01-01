From walking cradles

Women's Walking Cradles March Loafer

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Walking Cradles March Loafer is the prefect addition to your everyday wardrobe. This flexible slip-on features the Tiny Pillows® footbed that provides comfortable cushioning, making every step a breeze. A slip-resistant polyurethane outsole ensures excellent shock-absorption, while a moisture-wicking lining keeps your foot dry and fresh all day. Features and Benefits Tiny Pillows® footbed Slip-resistant polyurethane outsole Moisture-wicking lining Buckle detail

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com