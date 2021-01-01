Womens Mama Needs A Mojito V-Neck T-Shirt

Come on moms we all have to admit that sometimes the only thing that will bring us any relief is a delicious ice cold cocktail! So when life gets a bit tough simply wear your mama needs a mojito apparel and sip away! You can handle any situation in this funny mama needs a mojito drinking outfit. This is surely the ultimate cocktail lovers tee for moms! Makes the perfect gift for a birthday, graduation or Christmas gift giving occasions! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem