Womens Made In September 1934 87 Years Being Awesome 87th Birthday T-Shirt

I'm A September Girl 87th Birthday Floral Tee. September Girls 1934 shirt are sunshine mixed with a little hurricane shirt for grandma, mom, mother, aunt, 87 Years of Being Awesome Limited Edition, September 87th Birthday shirt for women, girls. Born in September 1934 87 years of being awesome floral vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for her who's turning 87 years old limited edition September 1934 retro 87th Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem