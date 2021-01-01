Women\'s Lusso Slide Red - 9 - Also in: 6, 8, 10, 7, 5

The APL Lusso Slide is truly the height of luxury and comfort. Featuring a soft Nappa leather intricately, cross-stitched strap and footbed, your feet will thank you every time you slip them on. The 3D molded footbed is accented with a matching APL logo to massage your feet with every step. Our signature midsole/outsole uses our tried and true Propelium® compound offering the same great cushioning and rebound from the running shoes you love. Treat yourself, whether you want to recover after a great stay-at-home workout or add a bit of at-home or around the town style, the APL Lusso Slide has everything you need to relax in style.