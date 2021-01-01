Advertisement
These stunning three-dimensional flat top lightning bolt earrings are made from hallmarked sterling silver and plated in 18 carat gold. The highly polished bolts have facets that catch and reflect the light as you move. They sit on the ear like a stud, but the point hangs below the lobe like a drop earring. Elegant with an edge! 18ct Gold vermeil Hallmarked in Dublin Castle, Ireland If you would like to clean your gold vermeil jewellery wash it with a small amount of gentle dish soap or non-chemical soap and warm water. Rinse it well and allow to dry on a cloth or paper towel. Use a soft, non-abrasive cloth and gently rub the surface in a circular motion to clean. Make sure it is fully dry before returning to its box or airtight bag for storage. Do not use a silver cloth as it will quickly remove the gold plating. Plating will naturally fade with wear. To clean your gold jewellery, wash it gently with warm, soapy water. Once dry buff with a soft cloth or a gold polishing cloth. Women's Low-Impact Gold Vermeil 3D Flat Top Lightning Bolt Earrings Edge Only